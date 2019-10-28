He was wearing a Trump costume. Then a 14-year-old girl punched him in the jaw, cops say

This was not the best weekend to be Donald Trump.

First the president was showered with boos at Sunday’s World Series game. Then reports surfaced that a man dressed as 45th was punched in Collier County.

Deputies say the incident happened Saturday night at the Collier fairgrounds. A man, dressed in full Trump garb, was waiting in line at the haunted house around 8:40 p.m. Suddenly, a 14-year-old girl approached the man and cracked him in the left jaw, according to the incident report.

The girl, who faces a battery charge, “laughed and ran back to her place in line” with four other juveniles, the deputy wrote.

Confused, the man confronted the teenager and asked why she hit him. It was not clear what became of that confrontation other than the man subsequently contacted a fairgrounds employee.

A woman claiming to work for Collier County Public Schools later told deputies that the incident had been recorded and posted on Instagram.

The man intends to press charges, the report says.