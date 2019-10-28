He went surfing off this Florida beach. Then he landed on a shark

A surfer had an unexpected encounter off New Smyrna Beach. So did a shark.

According to Volusia County Beach Safety, at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the man was in about three feet of water when he “jumped off his board and landed” on the toothy fish.

The shark bit the 27-year-old on the foot and swam away, according to the report.

Paramedics were called and the surfer was treated for minor lacerations at the scene. Officials say the victim was then able to drive himself home to Orlando.

So, how big was it?

“The shark was not seen well enough to estimate its size,” added the report from the county Beach Safety department.

New Smyrna Beach is known as a great destination for surfers. It’s also shark country.

Last summer, a similar incident occurred with a different surfer, in the same location.

Brevard County chiropractor Donald Walsh caught a wave and went airborne, crash landing on a six-footer in about six feet of water.

“It felt like a freight train hit me,” said the victim, who escaped with only minor cuts.

That this stuff goes on isn’t that surprising to those familiar with the movements and whereabouts of the apex predator.

There were four unprovoked shark attacks in Volusia County in 2018, which made up 25 percent of the 16 attacks in the state of Florida. It’s often referred to as “the shark attack capital of the world.”

According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, anyone who has taken a dip in the beaches there has been within 10 feet of one.