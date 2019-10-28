You can’t stop sea level rise, expert says. But there are things you can do to help

Expert John Englander warns that rising sea levels will be incremental at first but will accelerate and be unstoppable in this century. Englander is the founder and president of International Sea Level Institute and author of High Tide On Main Street: Rising Sea Level and the Coming Coastal Crisis. He spoke with the Orlando Sentinel in advance of a recent speaking engagement at Valencia College.

Is Florida going under water?

Global sea level is rising year by year, and accelerating, but it is a relatively slow phenomenon. During peak tides, often called king tides, water levels are noticeably higher already. It is particularly evident in all low-lying areas, such as the Keys, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Jacksonville. But most of the state is more than 10 feet above sea level. For example, Orlando is about 50 feet above sea level.

Some people say they do not see any evidence of rising sea level where they live. Why is that?

Though the rate of sea level rise is accelerating, at present it is only about one quarter of an inch a year. That is easy to miss with daily tidal change of more than a foot and the more threatening storm surge and other flood factors. The problem with rising sea level is that it’s like a drip filling a bucket, seemingly insignificant in the short term. As Greenland and Antarctica melt faster and faster — which they are — the rate of sea level rise will accelerate

.How bad can it get?

Projections for this century now range as high as 7 feet. Because of the acceleration, the worst will happen farther out in time.

Is there any way to stop it?

We have passed the tipping point. There is enough extra heat in the sea that it cannot be stopped this century. If the world is successful at slowing the increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in the coming decades, we can eventually slow the rate of melting ice and rising oceans. But the warming is a global phenomenon. We all have to cooperate to reduce the rate.

What can residents do?

Make their homes and communities more flood resistant. The simplest way is to build higher. But it’s not just your home or business. It requires that infrastructure like roads and utilities also adapt for higher water levels.

Besides Florida, what other places have this problem?

This is affecting every coastal community in the world. From Australia to Annapolis and from the Bahamas to Boston to Bangladesh.

Has this happened before?

Sea level has been rather stable for about 5,000 years. Twenty thousand years ago, it was 400 feet lower. One hundred twenty thousand years ago, it was 25 feet higher. Those were fluctuations of the natural “ice age cycles.” This new period of melting is a break from the natural cycles of ice ages that have occurred for about three million years. By the natural cycle we would have been entering a cooling phase, with sea level falling. We are now in a super warming period, triggered by the 40 percent increase in the level of carbon dioxide.

This story was produced by the Florida Climate Reporting Network, a multi-newsroom initiative that includes the Bradenton Herald, Miami Herald, the Sun-Sentinel, The Palm Beach Post, the Orlando Sentinel, WLRN Public Media and the Tampa Bay Times.