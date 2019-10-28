Remains found in Florida identified as missing mother

Florida authorities confirm remains found on a property are that of a woman who was missing for four days.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson told reporters Sunday that they have identified remains found two days earlier as 35-year-old Nicole Montalvo.

Montalvo was last seen Oct. 21. She was supposed to pick up her son from school the next day, but never showed up.

Her body was found on the property of her estranged husband's parents. Husband Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father were arrested Friday on unrelated charges, but authorities say they are now part of the investigation and they are being held without bond.