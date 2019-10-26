A Florida landlord tried to evict his tenant. Now he’s being charged with murder

Stanley Jenson Marion County Sheriff's Office

An eviction in Florida turned deadly after a landlord shot his tenant, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested 57-year-old Stanley Jenson on Saturday and charged him with second-degree murder.

The incident started when Jenson tried to evict the tenant himself Friday during the day, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Marion County deputies say they went to the property, located in the 2800 block of Southeast 59th Street in Ocala, multiple times and explained the proper eviction process to Jenson. They also told Jenson not to return to the house.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But Jenson did — that same night, according to the sheriff’s office. And at about 8:30 p.m., deputies came back to investigate a reported shooting. That’s when they found a dead white man inside the home.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies took Jenson to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held with no bond.