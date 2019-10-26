Fetish club owner gets 45 years for strangling roommate

A Miami sex fetish club owner has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for strangling his former roommate.

The Miami Herald reports that 52-year-old Luis Moya was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in June of second-degree murder.

Miami police found 21-year-old Ana Rosa Moreno's body dumped on a road last December.

Officials say Moya and Moreno had met through Craigslist, and she moved into his Kendall home. Prosecutors say Moya lied to Moreno, telling her that he was a 37-year-old wealthy Brazilian businessman. Moya actually ran the Hammer & Nails fetish club in Miami's Wynwood area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Prosecutors say Moya became enraged with Moreno after she moved out. He initially told police that he gave her a ride the night she disappeared but denied harming her. Surveillance video shows Moya dumping her body and driving away in her car.