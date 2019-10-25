He had sex with an Olaf stuffed toy inside a Target, cops say. He didn’t stop there.

Cody Christopher Meader Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

One Pinellas County man’s love for “Frozen” ventured into the extreme.

Cody Meader, 20, was hit with a criminal mischief charge after allegedly getting a little too friendly with a “Frozen” stuffed toy.

Meader strolled into a Pinellas Park Target on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. With lust in his eyes, he headed straight toward a display of Disney Frozen merchandise. The St. Petersburg resident surveyed his options before selecting a large stuffed Olaf the snowman.

That’s when the unthinkable happened.

“[Meader] then proceeded to lay it on the floor and ‘dry hump’ the item,” the arrest affidavit says.

The defilement of the animated character didn’t stop there.

“He ejaculated onto the merchandise before placing it back on display,” the affidavit continued.

But Meader wasn’t done yet. Deputies say he picked out another stuffed animal, this time a unicorn, and repeated the process.

Meader was eventually detained and taken to Pinellas County jail. He posted his $150 bond later that day.