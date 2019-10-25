‘The eagle has landed.’ New exhibit in South Beach features iconic, original NASA photos

The Continuum on South Beach‘s celebration of the Apollo 11 mission’s half-century anniversary is truly out-of-this-world.

In collaboration with the Rudolf Budja Gallery, the residential complex will host a month-long exhibition entitled “Space=Time-Continuum,” featuring exclusive, never-before-seen photos from NASA’s space missions.

“No one outside of NASA has been able to witness the original film of images developed at the time of these historic missions,” said Budja, who spent the past year combing through thousands of pictures in preparation for this exhibit.

Beginning Oct. 24, the North Tower grand lobby will display 40 original images, including Neil Armstrong’s Footprint on the Moon and the first photo taken of Earth from space. The photos, which Budja obtained in 2018, are estimated to be worth eight figures, according to the Continuum.

“We rarely open our doors to the public, but with this being the 50-Year Anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, we thought it more than appropriate to commemorate this monumental occasion with a world’s first exhibition of an historic nature,” said Keith Marks, board president of the Continuum North Tower.

The prints originated from missions between 1955 and 1994. Budja personally handpicked 40 out of 8,000 for the showcase. The 51-year-old gallerist and collector says the selection process really reinforced the adage “a picture is worth a thousand words.”

“You know how a rocket more or less works and how it goes up there,” Budja said of his experience, “but if you see that sequence, it’s like a slow-mo movie.”

Continuum’s managing director, Rishi Idnani, 31, says the opportunity to house such iconic images was something he couldn’t pass up.

“We feel part of American history,” Idnani said.

“Space-Time-Continuum” will run until Nov. 24. Visit the exhibit at 50 South Pointe Dr. before it blasts off.