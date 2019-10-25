Rehabilitated sea turtle returned to Gulf of Mexico

Volunteers have brought a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle to a Florida beach to return it to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Panama City News Herald reports that a crowd of about a 100 gathered Thursday morning at Laguna Beach in Panama City Beach to watch Gulf World Marine Institute volunteers carry "Chester" to the water.

A fisherman accidentally caught Chester off of a pier in August, and staff alerted the wildlife rehabilitation facility. Veterinarians removed two hooks from the turtle's mouth and esophagus.

The reptile spent about six weeks recovering.