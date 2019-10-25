Broward sheriff says killers of firefighter in custody but no one releasing names, details

Christopher Randazzo Coral Springs Fire Department

At the memorial service for a murdered Coral Springs firefighter, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony delivered some news that brought applause from many of the mourners: His department had captured two men and one had confessed to the shocking killing of Christopher Randazzo.

A day later, the arrests are also a mystery.

On Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s office still had not released any arrest forms, or additional details. Public information officers would only cite Tony’s statement from the funeral service on Thursday. It remained unclear if anyone had been booked into jail. Paula McMahon, spokeswoman for Broward State Attorney Michael Satz, said she had no information to forward regarding the arrest of anyone suspected of killing Randazzo.

“Our agency does not have any public records responsive to your request regarding the Randazzo homicide,” she said.

Randazzo, 39, who joined the department in March, was found dead Saturday at the Southern Seas Resort, 4520 El Mar Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

He was last seen leaving the Aruba Beach Cafe, 1 Commercial Blvd., at about 1 a.m. He jad worked at the restaurant for nearly two dacades before “fulfilling his lifelong dreams” by becoming a firefighter.

“I wrote a letter recommending him to the fire department. He always had a great smile on his face,” Randazzo’s longtime neighbor Edward Cummings told Miami Herald news partner CBS4. “He was a great guy. There is nothing in this world he wouldn’t do for you.”

Tony delivered the one bit of a good news at a memorial service in front of hundreds of family and friends of Randazzo and several media outlets, which broadcast his comments as breaking news.

“I’m here to tell you that we have identified all four suspects,’’ he said. “Two are in custody. And we have a confession.”

Mike Moser, a division chief and spokesman for the Coral Springs Fire Department said the sheriff spoke with family members of Randazzo prior to the announcement at the Herron Bay Marriott Hotel. He said as far he knows, the suspected killers remain in custody.

Meanwhile, the department said Randazzo’s family is asking for donations to be made Coral Springs Firefighter Benevolent Association.