Carjacker flees from police in a stolen car. Then he jumped into the Miami River

Police are asking for help after a carjacker gave them the slip — by jumping into the Miami River.

The carjacker was spotted late Wednesday night, hours after police say he punched and carjacked a victim.

A sergeant recognized the stolen 2015 Scion TC and attempted to stop it, according to Miami police. But the suspect fled.

The man drove to the rear of the Miami Bridge, along the area of 2750 NW South River Drive, and abandoned the car, said Officer Michael Vega, police spokesman. He then ran and jumped into the Miami River.

A perimeter was set but the suspect was never found, Vega said.

A woman who was left in the car was detained and later released, he said.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact them at 305-579-6111. You can also give an anonymous tip to Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).