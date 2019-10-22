A guard allegedly beat a Florida inmate. The victim happened to be a lawmaker’s ex-in-law

Dianne Hart would like to think that the arrest of a corrections officer who brutalized a Florida inmate — who just happened to be the lawmaker’s ex-brother in law — had nothing to do with her status as a politician who has crusaded on behalf of prison reform.

But she knows the families she talks to, who tell her they have seen their imprisoned family members beaten and brutalized with no such outcome, may disagree.

The alleged attacker was arrested Tuesday.

In late July, Carlton Hart, 51, was attacked by a corrections officer at Central Florida Reception Center near Orlando. His jaw was broken and had to be wired shut for six weeks, the representative said. Carlton Hart entered prison in 2008 for a charge of drug possession and being a felon with a weapon. He is set to be released in 2022. He’s now at South Florida Reception Center and has physically recovered, the representative said.

On Tuesday, corrections officer Jestyn Allen was arrested on charges of malicious battery and perjury related to the attack, she said. Hart said Allen had been employed with the Florida Department of Corrections for nine years.

“I was very happy to know [Jestyn Allen] won’t be able to do this to anybody else in the system,” she said.

Violence in the Florida prison system is nothing new to inmates, their relatives, employees and lawmakers who watch over the mammoth enterprise. Using eyeglasses rigged with a camera, an inmate at Martin Correctional Institution filmed hundreds of hours of footage that captured prison at its rawest and most violent, including inmate fights, sometimes with homemade shanks or locks tied to belts as weapons.

Officers at Lake Correctional Institution were recently recorded beating an inmate on a camera smuggled into the prison. They were later arrested after the footage was posted online. And in August, Cheryl Weimar, an inmate at Lowell Correctional Institution, was beaten by four guards and paralyzed. In the wake of that episode, Hart went to the prison and spoke out against the violence. It was one of 37 prisons she’s visited since her time in office, she said.

The Florida Department of Corrections could not be immediately reached for comment.

Since her election in 2018, Hart, a Democrat from Hillsborough County, has become one of the most prominent prison reform advocates in the House of Representatives.

Hart has been interested in criminal justice reform long before Carlton Hart was beaten, she said. Constituents who have been to prison would tell her stories about the violence they faced inside.

For the 2020 session, she has filed a bill proposing establishment of a Florida Department of Corrections citizen oversight committee as well as a bill that would ease restrictions on earning gain time, she said.

“All eyes are on all facilities,” she said. “They need to stop with the brutal treatment.”