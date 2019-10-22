Should a dog eat human food? A family got to scratching over it. Now, mom’s in jail

Our lovable furry pets can sometimes cause quite the family squabble when they get on the couch or pee on the carpet. But for one Florida family, words turned to violence when their dog kept pooping all over the house after eating human food, deputies say.

Katelyn Johnson, 32, got into an argument with her husband, Justin Vaught, over Johnson giving their dog human food, which caused the pup to “have uncontrollable bowel movements” throughout their Jensen Beach apartment, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said

The pair have had several arguments regarding their dog’s pooping problem, deputies said.

But the fight on Oct. 8 began to escalate, Vaught told deputies said. Feeling the tension, Vaught tried to end the argument by grabbing their 10-month-old baby girl and leaving the apartment.

Before he could get to the door, Johnson pushed him back then grabbed a TV remote control and started hitting him in the back of the head, deputies said.

While being attacked, Vaught put their baby back in her crib and grabbed Johnson’s arms to stop her. Johnson kept hitting him so Vaught pinned her to the ground, deputies said.

When deputies met with Vaught he had large scratch markings on his face and neck area, deputies said.

Deputies said Johnson admitted to them that she had began the fight and did hit Vaught with a control.

She was arrested later that day and has since bailed out on her $2,500 bond, according to court records.