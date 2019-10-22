South Florida might break a heat record for the third day in a row. When will it end?

Man, it’s been hot out there.

And Tuesday’s temperatures might even break a 78-year-old heat record.

If it does, it’ll be South Florida’s third consecutive day of sizzling record-breaking heat this week.

How hot are we talking about?

Miami’s forecast high of 89 Tuesday is only a few jumps away from tying or surpassing the 92 degree heat record of 1941, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. Fort Lauderdale will be even closer to matching or breaking the 90 degree record of 1969. Key West is in the same boat and could tie or break the old record high of 89 degrees.

This month could also become one of the top three warmest Octobers in the Keys, according to the Keys weather service.

A few more daily warm temp records were broken or tied along the #FLKeys yesterday! The overnight low was an impressive 83 degrees at both #KeyWest and #Marathon.



Abnormally warm weather will continue, with the Keys on track to finish October among the top 3 warmest. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/7aF1SrnOW7 — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) October 22, 2019

If all this sweltering heat seems abnormal to you, it’s because it kind of is.

Forecasters say South Florida usually sees a high of 86 in October, but sometimes Mother Nature likes to pretend it’s still summer.

Like on Monday, when Miami tied with last year’s 91 degree heat record or on Sunday, when Miami’s 92 degree heat broke a 109-year-old-record of 91 degrees.

October 20th: It was summer-like out there today, hot enough to break daily records at Miami & Fort Lauderdale where both locations hit 92F. For perspective on the abnormal nature of this heat, the average last dates of 90+ deg. temps are Oct 3rd in Miami & Oct 7th in Ft. Laud. pic.twitter.com/y4ObkgRr5j — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 20, 2019

Whether South Florida breaks another heat record or not, one thing is clear: It’s going to feel like you’re walking in 100 degree weather, according to the service’s hazardous weather outlook. So, you might want to swap your afternoon run for a dip in the pool.

If you’re traveling to Southwest Florida on Tuesday, make sure you stay hydrated. Inland portions of the area could see the heat index reach the mid 100s, according to the weather service.

So, when will this heat end?

A slight reprieve could come Wednesday when a cold front is expected to briefly visit South Florida, causing temperatures to drop slightly into the low-80s, according to forecasters. But it won’t last long. The temps are expected to rise into the upper-80s again later this week.

Need some good news?

Our rain chances are expected to stay low until later in the week. Then the forecast shows a 40% to 60% chance of rain at least until Sunday. Who knows, maybe the rain will actually make the heat bearable.