Pilot injured in powered parachute crash in Florida

Officials say a pilot flying a powered parachute was injured in a crash at a Florida business park.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the propeller-driven parachute hit a pine tree Monday morning in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Tom Francis says the pilot fell about 30 feet (9 meters) after hitting the tree. Some construction workers pulled the pilot from the dangling seat. The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Officials weren't naming the pilot.

Powered parachutes have a pilot suspended underneath the canopy, which acts as the wing. The propeller, controls and seat are in a framework with wheels for landing and takeoff.