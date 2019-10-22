SUV driver dies after crashing into Florida school bus

Authorities say the driver of an SUV has died after crashing into a stopped school bus in Florida.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports the crash occurred Monday morning in Marion County.

Officials say the public school bus was heading to Lake Weir High School and stopped to pick up a student. Florida Highway Patrol says the student was getting on the bus when the SUV rear-ended the larger vehicle.

Highway Patrol officers say the student who was climbing onto the bus was struck by the side of the bus and by flying debris. The student was taken to an Ocala hospital with minor injuries.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials weren't immediately identifying the deceased SUV driver.

No injuries were reported to the bus driver, the driver's aide or the four other students on the bus.