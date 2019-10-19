Florida

Tropical Storm Nestor drops a tornado on this Florida roadway, causing a four-car accident

Polk County, Fla.

A tornado spawned and touched down in Polk County overnight as Tropical Storm Nestor began moving into the area on Friday night and caused a four-vehicle crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tornado touched down around 11 p.m. on I-4 approaching SR 570.

The tornado crossed the highway and came into contact with a tractor trailer, causing it to overturn onto another vehicle. Debris from the crash struck two other vehicles.

Somehow, the FHP reports there were no serious injuries related to the crash, but the accident caused lane closures on I-4, which was cleared by 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

