Pamela Marsh named president of First Amendment Foundation

Pamela Marsh, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, will become the new president of the First Amendment Foundation.

The organization announced Friday that Marsh will take over in December. She replaces Barbara Petersen, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

The First Amendment Foundation is a private, non-partisan, non-profit organization that promotes public access to government records in Florida.

Marsh was the lead federal prosecutor in 23 counties, from Alachua to Escambia, from 2010 to 2015. She earned a reputation for investigating and prosecuting cases related to banking, healthcare fraud, public corruption, cybersecurity, terrorism and human trafficking.

Marsh has more than 20 years of legal experience. She's a shareholder at Ausley McMullen, a Tallahassee law firm, and serves on the Board of the National Missing Children's Day Foundation.