South Florida loves PubSubs. Now you can flaunt your love with Publix-themed clothes.

This week, Publix released a new clothing line and accessories on its Publix Store website that feature “PubSub” themes and tributes to the Florida-based supermarket. Screenshot from Publix Company Store

South Florida is synonymous with a lot of things. Cafecito. Croquetas. Traffic. And something else that’s often on people’s minds, especially at lunchtime — and it’s getting its own clothing line: Publix Subs.

This week, Publix released a new line of clothing and accessories on its Publix Store website that features “PubSub” themes and tributes to the Florida-based supermarket.

From shirts to pants to sweaters, the supermarket is selling an assortment of themed items. Some shirts, sweaters and pants are designed with graphics of PubSubs. T-shirts and hoodies feature the popular combo, “Chicken Tender Sub, Sweet Tea & Sprinkle Cookie.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For those of us who primarily wear sandals, or chancletas, everywhere, Publix is selling a pair just for us.

If your home decor needs some sprucing, the supermarket is also selling a throw pillow that says, “Dreaming of Buy One Get One.”

Looking for a more discreet way to show your Publix love? The site also sells socks and a fanny pack called the “PubSub Sack.”

The items are being sold from $9.95 to $29.95.

So if you see Publix shoppers who have donned “PubSub” themed sweaters, shirts and pants, you know where to get your own.