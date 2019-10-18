Man says Dennis Rodman slapped him at a Delray Beach bar. The former NBA star denies it

The legend of Dennis Rodman just keeps growing and growing.

Court records show the 58-year-old, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a battery charge accusing him of randomly slapping a man at a Delray Beach bar.

Jeff Soulouque, 30, told police that he and a friend were celebrating Rodman’s birthday at Buddha Sky Bar on May 17. Soulouque was having a conversation directly behind Rodman when the former NBA star “turned around and smacked him” across the face twice, according to the arrest report.

Rodman “immediately began apologizing” and “was very sentimental about it,” even going as far as inviting Soulouque to another event the next day, the report says. Soulouque said he woke up the next morning with a swollen face and decided to press charges. The officer, however, wrote Soulouque did not appear swollen.

While Soulouque’s friend corroborated the story, Rodman’s attorney Lorne Berkeley told TMZ that several witnesses denied seeing the five-time NBA champion slap anyone.

“No one saw any such incident occur and Dennis was sober the entire night,” Berkeley said in a statement.

Video cameras don’t cover the area where the incident reportedly occurred, according to investigators.

Rodman has become a controversial figure since retiring from the NBA in 2000. Aside from accepting a plea deal in a 2016 hit-and-run case and his 2018 DUI conviction, Rodman has been heavily scrutinized for another seemingly unexpected occurrence: his friendship with Kim Jong Un.

“We laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together,” Rodman said to “Good Morning Britain” of his relationship with the North Korean leader.