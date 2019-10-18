Crews respond to submerged car at Miami’s Pelican Harbor marina

Police are working to determine how a car landed in the water at the Pelican Harbor Marina.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the marina, at 1275 NE 79th St., after 7 a.m. Friday following reports of a woman trapped in a submerged car, said a fire rescue spokesman.

When fire rescue arrived, they found the woman standing on the dock, near the submerged car.

Video taken by WSVN shows the woman’s Mini Cooper in the water, Fire Rescue examining her for injuries.

She did not need transport, the spokesman said.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.