Palm Beach boy still missing a day later. Have you seen Dominick Garcia?

A Palm Beach County 12-year-old boy has been missing for a day and deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Dominick Garcia, 12, was last seen Tuesday, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen in Boca Raton.

He has brown eyes and brown hair. Detectives consider him to be possibly endangered.

The sheriff’s office is asking for people who know anything or see him to call 561-688-3400, or the nearest law enforcement agency.

