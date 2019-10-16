He had 1 drink and 2 women at the slots. Then, he didn’t have $1,000 or his $15,000 Rolex

SHARE COPY LINK

Seminole Hard Rock Casino surveillance video appears to show two women using the whiff of sex and gulps of a drugged drink to hit a theft jackpot with a gambler.

The gambler’s loss and their ill-gotten winnings, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office: $1,000 cash and a $15,000 Rolex.

BSO is looking for a white or light-skinned, blond-haired female, 35 to 45 years old with an upper chest tattoo. She was wearing a black blouse and black pants. The other woman is a brown-skinned female, 35 to 45 years old, and was wearing a leopard-print jumpsuit.

The video BSO released Wednesday starts around 2 a.m. Sept. 13 and shows the women approaching their poker-playing target.

“Immediately after taking it, he said, he felt drugged and had difficulty moving,” BSO said.

The women helped him move to a car outside that BSO believes might’ve been a third participant in the con, portraying a rideshare driver. They got in and drove to the Sleep Inn & Suites in Dania Beach.

Upon arrival, the man said, he conked out. He woke up minus the aforementioned $1,000 cash and gold and sliver $15,000 Rolex.

Anyone recognizing the suspects is asked to contact Dania Beach Detective Taylor Powell, 954-518-0153. To remain anonymous, but eligible for a reward up to $3,000, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or go to browardcrimestoppers.org.