Watch Gator Boys star wrangle an 8-foot alligator from a pool in Parkland

What a day for “Gator Boys” wrangler Paul Bedard.

On Tuesday morning, the former reality show star posted on Instagram that he got a call from some folks in Parkland about an alligator in their pool.

Right up his alley.

On the post, Bedard, shows his followers how it all went down in a series of pictures.

“The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool,” the adventure seeker explained. “I haven’t had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call.”

Bedard said because the gator couldn’t go anywhere and the water was crystal clear, his job was “actually fun.”

The key was tiring out the beast.

“All I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he’s tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it,” Bedard wrote. “Or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there.”

The gator turned out to be “super mellow” as seen by another photo, which shows the wrangler carrying him out of the area in his arms like a baby.

“He didn’t really give me a hard time at all,” he posted. “I couldn’t get him to spin on me he really wanted nothing to do with me. I simply made a frontal catch put a snare on his mouth and taped him up.”

The unwanted visitor ended up being eight feet, eight inches long.

People on social media were duly impressed.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“Legend.”

“This is incredible.”

Even fellow trapper Gabby Scampon, who works with Bedard at Everglades Holiday Park, home to the Gator Boys Alligator Rescue, weighed in.

“Badass!” she wrote on the pic of Bedard holding up the gator over his head in triumph.