Do you know the driver who struck this man? Police are offering $3,000 for your help

Police are offering you up to $3,000 to help them find the driver who struck and killed a man last month.

Freddy Sanchez, 29, was crossing the street along the 1000 block of Northwest 79th Street around 8 p.m. Sept. 25 when he was struck by a silver Nissan Maxima, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Witnesses told Local 10 the force of the impact sent Sanchez airborne. One of his shoe’s went flying. So did the car’s bumper.

The driver then sped off and never called 911, according to police.

Sanchez was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries eight days later.

Police went back to the scene Tuesday to pass out fliers, hoping someone had seen the car or had any information that could help them track down the driver.

The silver Nissan Maxima is missing a bumper and has damage to the front windshield, according to police. It’s believed to be a 2009 to 2014 model.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Detective O. Perez at 305-471-2425. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeStoppers305.com. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

