Authorities in Florida say a bicyclist has been hospitalized after being hit by a school bus.

The Palm Beach Post reports the crash happened Tuesday morning in Delray Beach.

Police posted on Twitter that the rider was taken to a nearby hospital as a trauma patient.

Officials say no children were on the Palm Beach County School District bus at the time of the crash.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.