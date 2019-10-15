Fish and wildlife cop involved in shooting in Florida Keys

SHARE COPY LINK

A police officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shot a man while conducting a welfare check on his boat in the Florida Keys Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for the agency said.

The incident happened aboard a boat that was docked in Cow Key Channel in Key West about 12:45 p.m., said FWC Officer Bobby Dube.

The wounded man, who has not been publicly identified, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall. His condition was not immediately known.

The fish and wildlife officer was conducting the welfare check with members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Dube said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. Dube said he was not authorized to release any other details about the case.

FDLE could not immediately be contacted.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.