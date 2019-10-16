Florida man with a foot fetish molested an 11-year-old with his toes, deputies say

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Michael Psofimi, 20, molested an 11-year-old girl while they were playing video games. Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Police say a Florida man molested an 11-year-old with his toes while they were playing video games.

On Friday, a Pasco County sheriff’s deputy talked to the 11-year-old child who told them how she was molested, deputies said.

The girl said that on Sept. 11 she was playing video games with Michael Psofimi, 20, who was stretched out on the couch with her, deputies said.

While playing, Psofimi moved his feet under her legs and then moved his toe up and down over her shorts for five seconds, deputies said.

Deputies said Psofimi knew the girl’s age and he admitted to touching her.

He also said he “intentionally rubbed his toes on her vagina because he has a fetish for rubbing his feet on female’s vaginas.”

Doing this aroused him, he told police.

Psofimi was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and is being held in Land O’ Lakes jail on a $10,000 bond.