He pulled a knife on two Jewish men, cops say. Then he claimed to be the ‘real son of God’

A homeless man claiming to be the ‘real son of God’ is behind bars after making anti-Semitic remarks and threatening to kill Jews, police say.

Larry Greene, 66, faces assault with a deadly weapon charges for pulling a knife on two Jewish men wearing yarmulkes, the religious skullcaps, according to his arrest affidavit.

Sunny Isles Beach police say the two men were returning from prayer at a synagogue near the 18000 block of Collins Avenue on Monday evening when Greene approached them yelling, “Go back to Israel.” Greene, who was standing an estimated 8 to 10 feet away, then pulled a knife and lunged at the men, the affidavit continues.

Police found Greene, who was still carrying the 3 1/2-inch blade, about 15 minutes later. The affidavit states he was taken into police custody where he identified himself as a “real Jew, not like these fake Jews” and began spewing random justifications for his actions:

“These Jews controlled everything and [my] biblical name is Elijah!”

“We work for these Jews.”

“[I am] the the real son of God and those guys are here stealing money from us.”

Jail records show Greene was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Anti-Semetic attacks in the U.S. have risen since 2015. The number of recorded incidents increased 99-percent over a three-year span, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s 2018 report.