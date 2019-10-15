A 1-year-old boy was playing in a driveway. Then, a reversing car struck him

SHARE COPY LINK

A 1-year-old boy in Palm Beach County has died after being run over by a car, authorities said.

Antonio Millian, 29, was backing into the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Amaryllis Avenue in Pahokee Monday morning when he felt a bump and heard yelling, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Stepping out of the car, Millian found Tremain Millian, 1, trapped under the passenger side of his 2005 Lexus, according to a violent crimes division log entry.

The toddler had been playing outside in the driveway, according to deputies. The driver was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs, based on a notation in the sheriff’s office log.

The boy was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he later died.

Deputies have not disclosed the relationship between Antonio and Tremain Millian.