Finally we know what live-action show will replace Terminator 2: 3-D at Universal

A live stunt show based on the Jason Bourne film franchise will open next spring at Universal Studios in Orlando, replacing Terminator 2: 3-D, the theme park announced Tuesday.

“The Bourne Stuntacular will follow the character of Jason Bourne around the globe as sinister characters pursue him,” Universal Orlando Resort said in a press release. It will feature “thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn.”

The stunt show will use live performers, high-tech props and a huge LED screen, Universal said.

Universal Orlando announced in September 2017 that Terminator 2: 3-D would close the following month and that it would be replaced by “an all-new live action experience based on a high-energy Universal franchise” that would open in 2019.

Although fan websites quickly narrowed down the number of candidates that fit that description to Bourne and a few others, Tuesday’s announcement was the first time Universal confirmed the new attraction would be Bourne. It was also the first time that Universal said the attraction wouldn’t open this year.

The announcement points to the recent tendency of theme park companies like Universal and Disney to create attractions based on their intellectual properties — movies and characters like Harry Potter, “Toy Story” and Mickey Mouse.

The timing of the announcement on Tuesday coincided with the premiere of “Treadstone,” an action show also based on the Bourne film franchise about a CIA black ops program. The show is produced by NBCUniversal — Universal Orlando’s parent company — and will run on the USA Network.