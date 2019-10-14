Who shot a cat with a BB gun? A South Florida police department is trying to figure it out

SHARE COPY LINK

When his owner found him, the cat named Roy was “sitting in a pool of blood and having a hard time breathing,” said Jacklyn Johns, an emergency veterinarian.

Roy was taken to LeadER Animal Specialty Hospital in Hollywood Sunday night where staff rushed him in for a procedure and determined the cat had been shot.

On Monday, Pembroke Pines police said they were looking for the person who shot Roy with a BB pellet gun.

“The Pembroke Pines Police Department investigates all reports of animal cruelty,” the department said in a news release.

Yesterday evening our officers were alerted to an Animal Cruelty case where a pet cat was shot & seriously injured with a BB pellet in the area of NW 192 Ave & NW 12th Ct. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.

According to police, officers responded to the 19100 Block of Northwest 12th Court around 6 p.m. Sunday after an “injured animal report” came in.

Johns said when she first examined Roy, he had “a significant amount of air in his chest cavity.”

The pellet went in his left side and lodged itself in the right, fracturing a rib in the process, she said.

“He has been doing much better,” Johns said, adding he should be able to go home Tuesday. “He got very lucky.”

The police department, meanwhile, wants to find out who was responsible for the injury.

“We are asking for any assistance from members of our community who may have observed suspicious activities, or can provide pertinent information that can help solve this case,” the department said. “Pembroke Pines Police Department would like to remind our community that there is no excuse for animal abuse.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.