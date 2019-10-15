Watch these witches on the water in the Florida Keys

SHARE COPY LINK

In the Florida Keys, even the witches travel by paddle come Halloween season.

A coven of costumed locals celebrated the October full moon in Keys style by putting on the “Full Moon Witches’ Paddle late Sunday afternoon off Marathon.

Nearly two dozen paddlers took part in the event that began at Crane Point Museum & Nature Center, a popular launch spot for Middle Keys tours, and set off along the shoreline into the sunset.

The group made bayside stops for water and to take photos at spots that included Banana Bay Resort & Marina, Keys Fisheries and the finish line at the Middle Keys’ Faro Blanco Resort lighthouse.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The spooky paddle was the idea of longtime Florida Keys resident Karen Thurman, who proposed the idea to friends on Facebook.