A new study found the cities with the best drivers. You’ll never believe where Miami ranks

They say numbers never lie. Well, this time they did.

A new QuoteWizard study found that Miami is the fourth best driving city in America. Yes, you read that right — Miami is one of the top driving cities in the country.

The study analyzed data from millions of insurance quotes. Each city was then evaluated based on the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations, according to the insurance shopping website. From there, QuoteWizard ranked the 35 best and the 40 worst driving cities.

Citing the Magic City’s “high marks for their DUI rates and generally good scores across the board,” Miami ranked just behind Detroit, Louisville and Chicago.

Miami wasn’t the only Florida city represented. Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville slotted in at nine, 23 and 35, respectively.

The top three worst driving cities were Portland, Oregon, Boise and Virginia Beach.

While it’s impossible to determine how Miamians all of a sudden became great drivers, it might have something to do with the substantial decrease in the number of tickets being written. In 2017, the number of tickets issued in Miami-Dade had fallen by about 22 percent as a result of snafus with the electronic ticketing and a lack of ticketing books.