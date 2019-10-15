He claimed self-defense after his neighbor tried to kiss him. A jury thought differently

Kalvin Allison Escambia County Sheriff's Office

A Pensacola man has been convicted of killing and stealing money from his neighbor, according to court documents.

Kalvin Allison, 45, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder, evidence tampering and three counts of grand theft, records show. He could be sentenced to life in prison at his November hearing.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that a woman walking her dog found the body of Allison’s neighbor, 54-year-old Charles Locke, by a lake on May 23. Locke’s hands, feet and mouth were bound by duct tape while his body was wrapped in a tarp, the arrest report says. A kitchen tile and sheetrock were also near found the body.

These items led investigators to Allison, whose house was next to Locke’s. When questioned by cops, Allison initially claimed self-defense because Locke had tried to kiss him. He later admitted to pushing his neighbor, who fell, hit his head on a coffee table and died as a result of his injuries, the report says.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Investigators later discovered Allison had made several withdrawals from Locke’s bank account after his death, according to the Pensacola report.