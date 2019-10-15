Florida
He claimed self-defense after his neighbor tried to kiss him. A jury thought differently
A Pensacola man has been convicted of killing and stealing money from his neighbor, according to court documents.
Kalvin Allison, 45, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder, evidence tampering and three counts of grand theft, records show. He could be sentenced to life in prison at his November hearing.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that a woman walking her dog found the body of Allison’s neighbor, 54-year-old Charles Locke, by a lake on May 23. Locke’s hands, feet and mouth were bound by duct tape while his body was wrapped in a tarp, the arrest report says. A kitchen tile and sheetrock were also near found the body.
These items led investigators to Allison, whose house was next to Locke’s. When questioned by cops, Allison initially claimed self-defense because Locke had tried to kiss him. He later admitted to pushing his neighbor, who fell, hit his head on a coffee table and died as a result of his injuries, the report says.
Investigators later discovered Allison had made several withdrawals from Locke’s bank account after his death, according to the Pensacola report.
