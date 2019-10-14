The engine was purring — but not for the usual reason, fire-rescue video shows

SHARE COPY LINK

Talk about a purring engine.

A crew from Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue responded to calls Sunday evening about sounds coming from a car in the Wynmoor community.

A video posted to Facebook shows a firefighter reaching deep into the engine, and after a few seconds, pull out an adorable kitten.

“It took some time but the crew was able to work their way down to where the kitten had become stuck,” read the caption.



“The kitten was safely extricated from the vehicle.”

The furry little critter looks terrified and meows loudly.

“Oh my God, it’s so tiny,” says someone off camera. “Hi, buddy!”

The cat is available for adoption at Pet Central in Margate.