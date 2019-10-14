Florida
Lockdown lifted at Florida hospital, extra security remains
Authorities say they are stepping up security at a Florida hospital after it was placed on lockdown for a few hours.
Flagler County deputies responded to a threat at AdventHealth Palm Coast hospital on Sunday afternoon. Details of the threat were not released.
The lockdown was lifted around 6 p.m. but the Orlando Sentinel reports the sheriff's office said there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the hospital.
