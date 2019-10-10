The nightclub reportedly owed $17,000 by Thursday. Thursday morning, the club burned

SHARE COPY LINK

An overnight Thursday fire at a nightclub on the edge of Miami’s Flagami neighborhood is being investigated as possible arson, Miami Fire Rescue said.

The notice on the door of Rumbas, 4545 NW Seventh St., says the owner must pay almost $17,000 in rent and late fees by Thursday or vacate, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Also on the door, according to Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll: an eviction notice.

“Fire investigators were on scene. We believe this to be a suspicious fire,” Carroll said.

When firefighters answered the 3 a.m. call, Carroll said, they found one of the disco club’s front window panels moved and the front door unlock, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

“Firefighters found heavy fire towards the rear of the business,” said Capt. Ignatius Carroll, fire rescue spokesman.

The fire did not extend into the other businesses and was quickly put out, he said. But, smoke did enter the barber shop next door and the karate school upstairs.

No one was injured. The owner of the nightclub, which has a Facebook page promoting a Nicaraguan ambiance, had not been located as of Thursday morning, Carroll said.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.