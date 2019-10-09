Is this the anti-Felon Bae? Florida man’s mugshot blows up the internet

Ricky Deeley, a Florida man, had his mugshot go viral after he was arrested for driving with a suspended license and his passengers were arrested for drug charges, Marion County deputies said. Many people posted a slew of derogatory comments. Marion County Sheriff's Office

Some mugshots open doors for you, others slam the door in your face.

A Florida man felt the latter when his mugshot went viral after being arrested in Marion County.

On Tuesday, a Marion County deputy pulled over Ricky Deeley, 34, for an expired tag, deputies said. The deputy found out that Deeley was driving with a suspended driver’s license and one of his passengers, 20-year-old Logan Tindale, had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Deeley’s other passenger, 20-year-old Katlyn Spruill, had on her a bag containing 23 grams of meth, a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, 20 Methylin pills and a digital scale, deputies said.

They were all arrested and placed behind bars.

Deeley is facing a charge of driving with a suspended license on a $500 bond. Tindale was charged with possession of drugs and giving a false ID to an officer. He has a $2,000 bond. Spruill is facing six drug charges and a charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon on a $48,000 bond.

When the trio’s mugshots were posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the internet had a field day with Deeley’s mugshot. The post received over a thousand comments and shares.

Here are just a few of those comments:

▪ “Isn’t that the monster from the Goonies?”

▪ “LOOK AT THOSE EARS!! HE PROLLY HEARD ME FROM LOUISVILLE KY!!!”

▪ ”Check out dumbo in the flesh dude.”

▪ “Would you just look at them ears why drive when he could possibly fly.”

A slew of commentators also posted GIFs and images of Dumbo, Sloth (the malformed character from “The Goonies”), Dobby the house elf from “Harry Potter” and Smeagol from “Lord of the Rings.”

One comment took a jab at all three mugshots saying, “Look it’s the ‘Addams Family’... Lurch, Wednesday and Pugsley.”