‘Down on your knees!’ Woman’s racist rant over littering teen caught on camera

A disturbing verbal assault on a teenager on a St. Petersburg street Sunday was all caught on video, WFLA first reported.

The boy’s older sister Deysha Henry posted the clip on her Facebook page of her little brother Barry Henry coming under attack by a passerby.

Henry explains that after the 14-year-old took out a piece of gum and threw the wrapper on the ground, a stranger came at him in an aggressive way.

You can see the woman getting closer to the teen as he looks embarrassed and begins to move away from her.

“Nah, nah. Don’t even act like that! Pick it up. Find it. Get down on your knees and find it,” she yells angrily about the wrapper. “Get down on your knees and find it!”

The as yet to be identified woman, dressed in a T shirt and shorts and speaking with a Southern accent, went on to call the teen a “no-count little [n-word].”

“That’s how you are. All y’all, [n-word]. Walk around here acting like somethin.”

’When the woman realizes a camera is on her, she keeps going.

“Film me, f***ers, film me!”

Soon after the video posted and was widely shared, Deysha Henry thanked supporters for their concern.

“The point of this post is/was to continue to raise awareness regarding inappropriate behavior, and racism in our city, country, and world,” she wrote. “Please note that we are not a confrontational family, and we are not looking for vengeance towards this woman, nor are we looking to fight racism, with racism.”