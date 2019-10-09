Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car on U.S. 1 in Florida Keys

SHARE COPY LINK

A Florida Keys woman is in critical condition in a Miami-Dade County hospital after being hit by a car on U.S. 1 Tuesday night.

Vicky Tucker, 54, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall after she was hit by a 2019 Toyota RAV4 driven by Abdulrashod Khaitbaev, 27, of Key West, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Tucker was walking on the southbound side of the highway when Khaitbaev, driving north at mile marker 77, made a U-turn and drove onto the shoulder of the road and hit her.

Before Khaitbaev struck Tucker, the front of his car hit the left side of a 2018 Kia that was heading south, according to an FHP press release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The driver of the Kia, Dale Colburn, 34, of Marathon, was not injured, the FHP stated.

The passenger in the Toyota, however, was injured. Gulmiro Muminova, 57, of Brooklyn, New York, was also taken to Jackson South in serious condition, according to the FHP report.

Troopers ticketed Khaitbaev for “making an unsafe U-turn resulting in a crash,” the press release states.