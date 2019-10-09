Group of migrants land in Florida Keys Wednesday morning in makeshift boat

SHARE COPY LINK

A group of migrants landed on shore of the Middle Florida Keys city of Key Colony Beach Wednesday morning.

Between nine and 12 people arrived in a makeshift boat around 8:12 a.m., said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Their country of origin was not immediately clear.

Cuban migrant landings were a fairly common occurrence in South Florida and the Keys until early 2017, when the Obama administration, in one of its last major foreign policy decisions, did away with the Cold War-era “wet-foot, dry-foot” protocol.

It allowed Cubans who landed on U.S. soil to stay and apply for permanent residency after a year. Those stopped at sea were taken back to Cuba.

The decision to end it was rooted in the thawing diplomatic ties between Washington and the Castro regime.

Since then, agencies like the U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection have reported a dramatic decrease in maritime migration from Cuba.

