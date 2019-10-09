A Florida dad didn’t want his daughter in the bounce house. He ended up in jail. 

James Savage

A Florida father took disciplinary action a little too far and it landed him in jail, according to police.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, James Savage was hosting a birthday party at his Holiday home on Sept. 29. When his 9-year-old daughter entered a bounce house “without permission,” he hit her with a shoe on her buttocks.

The complaint says that the shoe left a black and blue shoe imprint on the girl’s behind.

Savage admitted he hit the girl but denied using a shoe.

Savage was arrested and charged with child abuse and released on $5,000 bond.