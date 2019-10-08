Many major supermarket chains received months of chicken products recalled for listeria

SHARE COPY LINK

The retail list from Tip Top Poultry’s listeria-spurred recall of eight months of ready-to-eat chicken products, which can be seen below, includes some of the nation’s largest supermarket chains.

Aldi. Kroger. IGA. Food Lion. Harris Teeter. Bi-Lo. Piggly Wiggly.

Also listed are individual stores and restaurants in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For example, in Florida, the USDA lists Marathon Bagel in Marathon, Manhattan Bagel in Coral Springs, Louis Pappas Market in Lakeland and Tampa and Laspadas Original Hoagies in Coral Springs and Boca Raton.

In releasing the list, the USDA includes its usual caveat, that this list might not be comprehensive and might include some stores that didn’t get the recalled product.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Following Tip Top’s recall on Sept. 28, other customers of Tip Top or customers of Tip Top’s customers recalled products that included Tip Top chicken. Lipari, one of those companies, added Wedge Ham & Cheese on Wheat sold under the Premo and Fresh Grab brands, with lot No. 24201909 and expiration 10/17/2019.

Here’s the full retail list, released Tuesday by the USDA.