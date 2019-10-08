Florida

Two people dead in apparent murder-suicide, cops say. An infant was found inside

Delray Beach police Capt. John Crane-Baker, right, and Asst. Chief Rachel Saunders listen to radio traffic after SWAT operators entered a Villages at Delray apartment where two people were found dead Oct. 8, 2019. An infant was found unharmed.
Officers responding to a reported shooting Tuesday morning in a Delray Beach apartment discovered two people dead and an unharmed infant inside, the department said.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the Village of Delray Apartments, 693 Auburn Ave.

Police said the shooting is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

Nearby Village Academy and the Milagro Center were placed on a code yellow alert during the incident. The alert has since been lifted.

No other information was immediately available.

Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
