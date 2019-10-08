Florida
Two people dead in apparent murder-suicide, cops say. An infant was found inside
Officers responding to a reported shooting Tuesday morning in a Delray Beach apartment discovered two people dead and an unharmed infant inside, the department said.
The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the Village of Delray Apartments, 693 Auburn Ave.
Police said the shooting is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.
Nearby Village Academy and the Milagro Center were placed on a code yellow alert during the incident. The alert has since been lifted.
No other information was immediately available.
