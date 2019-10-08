Two people dead in apparent murder-suicide, cops say. An infant was found inside

Delray Beach police Capt. John Crane-Baker, right, and Asst. Chief Rachel Saunders listen to radio traffic after SWAT operators entered a Villages at Delray apartment where two people were found dead Oct. 8, 2019. An infant was found unharmed. Delray Beach police

Officers responding to a reported shooting Tuesday morning in a Delray Beach apartment discovered two people dead and an unharmed infant inside, the department said.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the Village of Delray Apartments, 693 Auburn Ave.

Police said the shooting is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

Nearby Village Academy and the Milagro Center were placed on a code yellow alert during the incident. The alert has since been lifted.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No other information was immediately available.

DBPD has confirmed that two adults are dead inside the apartment at 693 Auburn Ave. in the Village at Delray apartments. Officers also found one infant unharmed inside. The deaths are being investigated as an apparent murder – suicide. The incident began around 8:20 a.m. — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) October 8, 2019