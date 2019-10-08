Cameo in Playboy model video puts Miami Beach police officer under investigation

A Miami Beach police officer has been placed on administrative duty after appearing in a Playboy model’s Instagram video marching three handcuffed, semi-nude women toward police headquarters in a faux arrest.

The video, which has been viewed a combined 1.6 million times as of Monday night, was posted on the Instagram pages of the three popular models — one of whom is a Playboy covermodel.

Officer William Beeker, who the women referred to as Officer Bill, was dressed in full uniform during his cameo in the viral video.

More: this is the @instagram story connecteded to the post that has a #MiamiBeach officer being investigated and on admin. duty. “Enjoy the Community, I like to protect and serve,” the cop says in the video. @wsvn #7News #NightTeam pic.twitter.com/C27fTfTFqO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 8, 2019

An additional video posted to the Instagram Story of Playboy model Francia James featured a speaking role for the officer.

“Thank you, Officer Bill, for letting us go,” the women — surrounding Beeker — said.

He responds: “No problem. Enjoy the community. I like to protect and serve.”

Beeker then speeds away on an off-road police vehicle. The videos were posted online Monday, and Beeker’s bosses found out soon after.

“On Monday, October 7th the Department was made aware of a video posted to social media,” read a statement from a police spokesman. “Chief Richard Clements immediately launched an Internal Affairs investigation and placed Officer William Beeker in an administrative capacity while the investigation takes its course.”

Miami Beach Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán issued a statement on Facebook calling the incident “absolutely offensive.”

“This is absolutely offensive and I cannot believe an officer of our force would engage in something like this,” she wrote in a Facebook comment. “With as many challenges as we face as a community, how dare he? It’s a mockery of all of our public servants who strive to protect and bring dignity to our city. I’m saddened and angry.”