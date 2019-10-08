A Boy Scout worker had weed and LSD in his car, Keys police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A staffer at the Boy Scouts of America’s Florida Sea Base in Islamorada was arrested Sunday night after police said they found marijuana and LSD in his car.

William Stange, 23, was released from Monroe County jail around 3 p.m. Monday after being booked around 11 p.m. Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies said they stopped him on U.S. 1 about an hour earlier because his car matched the description of one reportedly driving recklessly and almost hitting another vehicle head-on.

Stange could not be reached for comment. He faces felony marijuana possession and felony purchase of synthetic narcotics charges and misdemeanor marijuana and drug equipment possession.

Deputies searched his 2015 Subaru Outback after smelling burnt marijuana coming from inside the car, and after observing him acting “confused and unable to follow my directions when I advised him to stand at the back of the vehicle,” Deputy Hanna Wardell wrote in her report.

Inside the car, they found a glass jar containing more than 8 grams of marijuana, a package of marijuana edible candies, which weighed more than 6 grams, a Tylenol pill bottle with an “unknown brown substance” in it and a sheet of LSD, according to Wardell’s report.

Wardell asked Stange about the LSD, and he replied “that he had obtained it prior and would take it in small doses over time.”

Cops also said they found rolling papers, glass smoking pipes and a marijuana grinder in the Subaru, according to Wardell’s report.

Stange’s job on the arrest report is listed as “conference mate” with the Boy Scouts of America. Sea Base officials did not immediately respond to questions asking how long Stange worked at Sea Base and about his employment status following his arrest.