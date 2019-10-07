Another flour recall on E. coli concerns, this one of a flour sold at Walmart

SHARE COPY LINK

Four lots of Robin Hood All-Purpose Flour have been recalled by J.M. Smucker on E. coli concerns.

J.M. Smucker and Walmart announced the recall late last week. It posted to the FDA site Monday.

While this concerns E. coli O26, the same variety of E. coli involved in the ADM Milling/King Arthur recall expansion from last week, Smucker’s announcement didn’t say the latest recall was related to ADM’s E. coli issues. Nor did it say how the company discovered the “possible E. coli contamination.”

What Smucker did say: the lot Nos. covered are 8350 513, expiration 6/16/2020; 8351 513, expiration 6/17/2020; 8354 513, expiration 6/20/2020; and 8355 513, expiration 6/21/2020. No other Robin Hood products sold in the United States or Canada are involved.

If you have this flour, throw it in the garbage.. Then, contact J.M. Smucker either by filling out this website form or calling 888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.