Frozen fruit recalled in 9 states after FDA says some tested positive for norovirus

Cornerstone Frozen Blackberries that went to nine states have been recalled after the FDA says testing of some blackberries turned up norovirus.

Norovirus can bring two days of vomiting, diarrhea, fever, chills, headache and muscle aches and is very contagious. As with most foodborne illnesses, senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems are at greater danger for the worst effects.

The recalled berries have lot No. GC 1 1092 9, an expiration date of April 2021 and were distributed from April 2 through Aug. 7 this year. Retail stores in Florida, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Maine, West Virginia and Alabama received the frozen berries.

Those with questions can call Cornerstone Premium Foods, 800-333-0949, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

