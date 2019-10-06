Disney riders stuck in newly-opened gondolas for ‘hours’, report says

SHARE COPY LINK

Riders at a newly-opened Walt Disney World transportation rail were stuck in gondolas with no air conditioning for “hours” as authorities tried to evacuate the park-goers late Saturday.

According to a report by the Orlando Sentinel, riders of the Skyliner cable cars, which were inaugurated last week, were not able to leave the capsules until about 11 p.m.

Reedy Creek fire officials and other local authorities assisted in what the theme park company called “unexpected downtime,” but did not release any more details about what caused the incident, the Sentinel reported.

Disney Skyliner remains closed as Disney investigates the issue that caused guests to be stranded on the gondolas for hours last night. This is the Skyliner station at Hollywood Studios. Cast members are out front, letting guests know the system is not currently operating. pic.twitter.com/VFTbi4f8ki — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) October 6, 2019

The Skyliner ride has five different stations that run through the Disney parks and attractions, including at Epcot and Hollywood Studios. The cabins lead to resorts like Caribbean Beach Resort, a hotel that sits east of both parks. It is the largest rail system at Disney, according to the Sentinel.

A Disney spokesperson said the ride will be closed Sunday while the company investigates the incident, the Sentinel reported.